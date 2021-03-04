Gaming, News

Nintendo sets to release a new Switch with a larger screen and 4K output

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 49 sec read>

In recent news, Nintendo is aiming to release a new model of the very popular Nintendo Switch which will feature a bigger Samsung OLED display that will be able to give a 4K ultra-high definition output when the device is in docked mode.

According to Bloomberg, Nintendo is hoping to add a much larger touchscreen with high-end capabilities for users by the end of the year. The current Switch model rocks a 6.2 inch, 720p resolution screen. According to Yoshio Tamura, co-founder of display consultancy DSCC:
“The OLED panel will consume less battery, offer higher contrast and possibly faster response time when compared to the Switch’s current liquid-crystal display.”

These OLED panels owned by Samsung will be more rigid in comparison to the previous model. All in all, this will truly benefit Samsung Display as the market value of rigid OLED panels is slowly decreasing. However, the win is also for Nintendo as due to the recent semiconductor shortage it would be difficult to develop new high-end products so hence a way for Nintendo to keep the gaming community interested in the upcoming Nintendo devices.

This new model has been rumored to be known as ‘Switch Pro’ but Nintendo is not disclosing any prior details regarding the device at this moment. Some users believe a new Switch device isn’t necessary as the original is doing so well in the market.

Nintendo Nintendo Switch OLED Display Samsun Display
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

NITB develops an application to support differently abled children in Pakistan

in Education, News
Mar 4, 2021  ·   40 sec read

Netflix launches a Tik-Tok like feed for funny videos called ‘Fast Laughs’

in News, Technology
Mar 4, 2021  ·   1 min read

Google’s Flutter version 2 toolkit now supports desktop and web apps

in News, Technology
Mar 4, 2021  ·   1 min read
Up Next: Punjab farmers pay their water bills digitally with E-Abiana in a historic first