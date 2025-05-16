Nintendo Switch 2 Enhances existing switch 1 Games with Free updates
Nintendo has officially announced that the future Switch 2 console will feature backward compatibility with existing Switch games. Such a move allows gamers to continue using their current library on their new systems.
While some titles may offer paid upgrading choices, select titles will get free upgrades to improve performance and visuals.
Free Enhancements for Select Games
Several first-party Nintendo titles will benefit from free updates on the Switch 2, improving graphics, frame rates, and adding features like HDR and GameShare.
These updates will be available upon the console’s launch on June 5, 2025. Notable games receiving free enhancements include:
-
Super Mario Odyssey
-
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
-
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
-
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
-
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
-
Game Builder Garage
-
Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
Nintendo Switch 2 Paid Upgrade Options
Some third-party titles will offer enhanced versions for the Switch 2 at an additional cost. For instance, Hogwarts Legacy will provide a paid upgrade that includes improved graphics and performance enhancements.
Compatibility and Controller Support
While the Switch 2 is designed to be compatible with most existing Switch games, some titles may have limitations or require additional accessories.
Games that rely on specific hardware features, such as the IR Motion Camera or certain Joy-Con configurations, may need original Switch controllers to function correctly.
