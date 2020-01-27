Nokia and PTCL to join hands upon building Pakistan’s first 200G network

Islamabad: PTCL (Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited) and Nokia are joining hands for the deployment of Nokia’s technology to expand the recently installed 100G network into 200G networks. This affiliation will enhance both local and international traffic. The capacity expansion will be carried out in all the metropolitan cities of Pakistan like Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi, etc.

With the expansion, PTCL will be designated as the very first broadband operator in Pakistan to imply 200G 8 Quadrature Amplitude Modulation in the country. This long haul optical technology will offer high-speed internet at a low cost.

The Chief Technology and Information officer of PTCL Saad Muzzaffar said: “Being consistently a top class service provider involves continuously modernizing and upgrading the network as per the changing consumption patterns. Because of this, we have enhanced the existing capacity from 100G optical network to 200G to take care of the growing traffic in these cities, so its 200G technology is also the right choice for expanding network capacity.”

Addressing the same event the Director of Optics Business Development, MEA, Nokia said: “Our field-proven technology enables PTCL, in its unwavering commitment, to provide the best-in-class network experience to its subscribers. It allows PTCL to differentiate its services based on quality. With our 200G technology, PTCL is now in a position to cost-efficiently address the ever-growing demand for capacity.”

The overview of the deployed services:

The Nokia 1830 PSS enables the service operators to offer to maximize network capacity and quick service to the users. Nokia’s full turnkey services include network design, optimization and planning, active management of the project, civil work construction, and network implementation for the deployment RODAMs technology or Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexers would help the service providers for meeting up with an unpredictable increase in the traffic.



