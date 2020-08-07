NUST Formula Team secured remarkable ranks in the Formula Student UK Virtual 2020

The formula student team of NUST (National Science and Technology) made their mark once again in the Formula Student Virtual 2020. It is an online formula car design competition. The Pakistani Team secured 3rd position in design and acceleration. Overall the Team secured 7th position.

The formula Team by NUST is the first one from Pakistan who participated in the competition. The competition was held in Germany. The Team proudly announced their victory by saying: “Our six-year experience benefits us to innovate our design and portray a positive image of Pakistan’s talented youth to the world.”

Formula Student is Europe’s most established educational engineering competition. Backed by industry and high-profile engineers such as Patron, and Ross Brawn, the game aims to develop enterprising and innovative young engineers and encourage more young people to take up a career in engineering. This year marked the 21st anniversary of FS, and the competition also welcomes the first-ever all-female Team from Pakistan.

The format of the event is such that it provides an ideal opportunity for the students to test, demonstrate and improve their capabilities to deliver a complex and integrated product in the demanding environment of motorsport competition.

