NVIDIA Is On The Verge Of Surpassing Facebook And Tesla: Nears $1 Trillion Market Capitalization

Nvidia, an American multinational technology company and a prominent computer chip designer, experienced a remarkable surge in its stock prices. This week, Nvidia reached nearly $1 trillion market capitalization, as the tech company’s stock has soared more than 25%.

Nvidia’s market capitalization has reached over $950 billion, up a whopping $170 billion. In its earning report, Nvidia estimated second-quarter sales of $11 billion, which was more than 50% higher than analysts’ expectations.

Additionally, the company reported, first-quarter earnings per share of $1.09, 0.17% above expectations, and revenue of $7.19 billion, up 24% from the prior year quarter and $67 million above expectations.

However, Nvidia who was standing just behind Amazon in market capitalization, would be one of the handful of stocks to achieve the target of $1 trillion since Apple hit the graph first time in 2018.

However ,the other high-tech companies reached $1 trillion are Apple ($2.7 trillion), Microsoft ($2.4 trillion), Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc ($1.6 trillion) and Amazon ($1.2 trillion).

Nvidia now is one of the leading companies in terms of market capitalization, in a line only behind Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Saudi Aramco ,the famous Saudi state oil giant.

In addition, the announ enemy of Nvidia’s most recent quarterly results, which were made public in the latter part of Wednesday, was what precipitated this sizeable upswing.

In order to meet the rising market demand, the company disclosed it’s plans to increase chip productions.

Currently, Nvidia has taken the lead by making the high-tech chips utilized for artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

Following chatGPT’s public debut in November, the industry saw an unheard of surge in enthusiasm that had an impact well beyond the realm of technology.

Moreover, since the launch of chatGPT, it has taken the lead in almost every field. It has gardened amazing popularity as an AI application, offering different advancements in speech writing, computer programming,and even culinary pursuits.

On the other hand,all of these accomplishments however, are supposed by reliable computer hardware, with a focus on the state-of-the-art chips created by California-based Nvidia.

Nvidia has made its name for manufacturing computer chips specifically utilized for graphics processing, especially in the field of of computer programming. Nvidia has now become a big name and a fundamental component of the majority of AI applications.

Besides, the training of chatGPT has a major part of extensive utilization of Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs). Mainly, nearly 10,000 of these GPUs were deployed and clustered together within a super computer owned by Microsoft.

However, it is only one of the many supercomputers created using Nvidia’s hardware. Re entry, the American chip maker has achieved about 95% of the GPU market for machine learning.

The company, Nvidia, starting out creating GPUs that enable computers to learn without programmers. It is one of the key factor for developing generative AI called “deep learning”.

According to the bank of America report entitled “To $1 trillion and beyond”. However, Nvidia’s founder Jensen Huang’s net worth scored 25% to $34.5 billion as the company’s share price surged Thursday.

Alas, Tesla first surpassed $1 trillion market cap in 2021. Elon Musk became the first person in the world to achieve target pint of $300 billion net worth.

