By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 4 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Openai Introduces Study Mode In Chatgpt

OpenAI’s next breakthrough, GPT-6, is now in rapid development. CEO Sam Altman says the model will feature powerful memory capabilities, creating AI assistants that adapt to every user.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has confirmed that GPT-6 is entering an accelerated development phase, with a release timeline shorter than the gap between GPT-4 and GPT-5.

The new model will focus on personalized AI assistants, powered by a memory function that records user preferences, habits, and quirks to deliver tailored interactions. Altman said GPT-6 aims to move beyond simple Q&A toward deeply adaptive services.

OpenAI is also working with psychology experts to study how AI affects users’ emotions and mental health. At the same time, Altman acknowledged privacy concerns, noting that current temporary memory data still lacks full encryption.

Future versions will comply with the latest U.S. AI executive orders, ensuring neutrality. Altman also hinted at long-term ambitions such as brain-computer interfaces and cross-disciplinary breakthroughs in robotics, energy, and material science.

Despite lukewarm reception to GPT-5, OpenAI quietly refined it with a softer interaction style. GPT-6, however, is being positioned as a game-changer in AI, aiming to become a true personalized digital partner for everyday life.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Meta Rejects Eus Ai Code Citing Legal Uncertainty Overreach
Meta AI Adds Real-Time Dubbing to Reels on Instagram, Facebook
Spotify
Spotify Adds Option to Build Your Own Playlist Transitions
Google Pixel 10 Series
Google Pixel 10 Series US Prices Leak, Covering All Storage Variants
Youtube Replaces Trending Page With Category Based Charts
Google Pays $30M in YouTube Child Privacy Scandal
Data Protection Act Pakistan IT
Data Protection Standards Issued to Safeguard Citizens
New Aeolus L8 Ev Covers Karachi Islamabad Without Refill
New Aeolus L8 EV Covers Karachi–Islamabad Without Refill
Zong
Audit Report Exposes Zong’s Spectrum Misuse Worth Rs53.5 Billion
Unilever Pakistan H1 Sales Rise 15 While Profit Slips
Unilever Pakistan H1 Sales Rise 15% While Profit Slips
Mits Boltz 2 Ai Model Revolutionizes Drug Discovery With 1000x Speed
MIT’s Boltz-2 AI Model Revolutionizes Drug Discovery with 1,000× Speed
Pakistan Nccia Cracks Down On Illegal Betting Forex Binary Apps
Pakistan’s NCCIA Cracks Down on Illegal Betting, Forex, Binary Apps
Bitcoin Tumbles To 113k As Crypto Market Slumps
Bitcoin Tumbles to $113K as Crypto Market Slumps
Traffic Challans
Traffic Challans in Punjab to Be Received Directly on WhatsApp
Google Ads Ends Manual Language Targeting In Search Campaigns Adopts Ai
Google Ads Ends Manual Language Targeting in Search Campaigns, Adopts AI