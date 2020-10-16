OPPO F17 Pro will be Available from 17th October 2020

OPPO Pakistan’s latest edition to its F series, F17 Pro will be available in the market from 17th October 2020 and can easily be booked online on OPPO’s official website. The OPPO F17 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is available for PKR 51,999.

OPPO F17 Pro introduces fashionable technology with its 6 AI cameras, 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0, and a sleek design with 7.48mm ultra-thin and 164g ultra-lightweight body allowing the young generation to have an ultimate smartphone experience. To ensure that users are fully immersed in their content, F17 Pro’s 6.43’’ dual punch-hole display comes with a brilliant FHD+ Super AMOLED Display with a large 90.7% screen-to-body ratio.

Specifications OPPO F17 Pro Appearance Weight: 164g Height: 160.14mm Width: 73.77mm Thickness: 7.48mm Screen Size: 16.34cm / 6.43″ (diagonal) Screen Ratio: 90.67% Resolution: 2400*1080 Refresh Rate: up to 60Hz Color Matte Black | Magic Blue Camera Rear Sensor: 48MP Front Sensor: 16MP Battery 3920/4015mAh (Min/Typ) Fast Charge: VOOC 4.0 Processor MediaTek Helio P95 Core Hardware 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM OS ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10

OPPO is giving away amazing gift boxes to the first buyers.

To book online visit: https://www.oppo.com/pk/bookonline/

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk