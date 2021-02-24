ATMs per 100,000 people 🇰🇷S Korea: 267

🇨🇦Canada: 214

🇺🇸US: 174

🇷🇺Russia: 165

🇮🇱Israel: 133

🇩🇪Germany: 130

🇬🇧UK: 110

🇧🇷Brazil: 102

🇫🇷France: 98

🇨🇳China: 96

🇹🇷Turkey: 84

🇦🇪UAE: 61

🇨🇴Colombia: 41

🇮🇳India: 21

🇳🇬Nigeria: 17

🇵🇰Pakistan: 11

🇧🇩Bangladesh: 9

🇦🇫Afghanistan: 2 (WorldBank) — World Index (@theworldindex) February 23, 2021

For a country whose population exceeds 200 million, out of whom 60% are young people, such a low number of ATMs should comprise a red flag for the authorities. As the gig economy continues to grow and banks continue to operate in a limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more ATMs are needed to better cater to the consumers’ needs.

Some of the lowest ATM-to-population scores in the world could indicate an economy that is strapped for cash and banks that are struggling from cashflow issues.

