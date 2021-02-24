ATMs per 100,000 people
🇰🇷S Korea: 267
🇨🇦Canada: 214
🇺🇸US: 174
🇷🇺Russia: 165
🇮🇱Israel: 133
🇩🇪Germany: 130
🇬🇧UK: 110
🇧🇷Brazil: 102
🇫🇷France: 98
🇨🇳China: 96
🇹🇷Turkey: 84
🇦🇪UAE: 61
🇨🇴Colombia: 41
🇮🇳India: 21
🇳🇬Nigeria: 17
🇵🇰Pakistan: 11
🇧🇩Bangladesh: 9
🇦🇫Afghanistan: 2
(WorldBank)
For a country whose population exceeds 200 million, out of whom 60% are young people, such a low number of ATMs should comprise a red flag for the authorities. As the gig economy continues to grow and banks continue to operate in a limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more ATMs are needed to better cater to the consumers’ needs.
Some of the lowest ATM-to-population scores in the world could indicate an economy that is strapped for cash and banks that are struggling from cashflow issues.
