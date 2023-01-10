Pakistan Is Ready To Start Local Manufacturing of SIMs

Pakistan is constantly trying to improve its technology department. Each year, the government allocates a high budget to its tech sector. This time Pakistan is planning to start manufacturing local SIMs and smart cards to protect the country from the threat of cyber-attacks. This will also help boost the sector, create employment opportunities, and save a considerable amount of foreign exchange.

The government is ready to take the step to be self-dependent in the cyber world. The government of Pakistan is likely to start manufacturing SIMs and smart cards. However, in this regard, the Information Technology ministry is seeking approval from Economic Coordination Committee (ECC). Moreover, the ministry has also enlisted various reasons for the local manufacturing of chips and cards.

According to data collected from official sources, local physical SIM manufacturers are planning to establish eSIM management platforms. Moreover, it will also offer eSIM products to mobile cellular operators (CMO) through the platform as a service.

However, one of the main goals of the Pakistani government is digital transformation and the development of an enabling ecosystem. Though, in digital services, SIMs and smart cards assume pivotal importance.

Undoubtedly, local manufacturing of SIMs will benefit the economy and technology infrastructure. As we know, currently, a massive amount is used to import SIMs.

Previously, the government had already introduced a smartphone manufacturing policy after facing severe issues. This was due to Indian-manufactured smartphones using other countries. At the same time, International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) is used to identify wireless devices uniquely.

According to official sources, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) fully supports the requisite role of performing authorization. Not only this but in compliance and adoption of SIM card manufacturing in the telecom sector.

Besides, intelligent cards made local SIM manufacturing industry has already played a vital role in many national economies and is essential in creating sustainable economic growth.

According to the analysis from a business perspective, this step will help to boost the economy by creating employment opportunities, including generating tax income and saving precious foreign exchange. Moreover, it will also help to add another practical dimension for academia vis-a-vis research and development.

Though, with the emergence of technology and the evolution of SIM technology, manufacturers worldwide have developed new variants of SIMs. The new variants include Embedded SIM (eSIM), Soft SIM, and Integrated SIM (iSIM), among others.

All these variants are authentic and worthy substitutes for a physical SIM card. Later, local material SIM manufacturers may establish eSIM management platforms and offer eSIM products to CMOs.

