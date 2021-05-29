News, Technology

Pakistan oblivious to India rapidly developing lethal A.I weapons & militarizing space: experts

Ahsan Zafeer Written by Ahsan Zafeer · 1 min read>

Senior Pakistani officials have expressed grave concerns regarding India’s rapid militarization of space and the addition of A.I based advanced warfare capabilities, such as lethal autonomous weapons and cyber warfare, on its arsenal. They have stressed that Pakistan could not remain oblivious to these developments since they pose a substantial threat to its national security. Pakistan has largely failed to match India’s technological advancement and space domination.

India tested its Anti Satellite missile in 2019

The views were expressed at a webinar titled, ‘Pakistan’s Quest for Peace & Strategic Stability in South Asia’ hosted by the Islamabad Policy Institute (IPI) to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the 1998 nuclear tests.

In his remarks, the adviser to Strategic Plans Division, Amb Zamir Akram, emphasized that an up-gradation of Pakistani capabilities for maintaining credible deterrence was the need of the hour and critical for upholding the country’s security.

India, the adviser, highlighted, “tested anti-satellite weapons and they are also working on integrating new warfare technologies such as cyber warfare, artificial intelligence, robotics, and lethal autonomous weapons in their arsenal with US support.”

Muntra: India’s first unmanned tank

“From military perspective, satellites provide data information that relates to command and control, targeting, surveillance,” he added and stressed and warned that all these could be significantly downgraded if targeted by the opponent.

Pakistan, Amb Akram said, will have to respond to these developments and cannot remain complacent.

Director-General Arms Control and Disarmament Division at the Foreign Office Mr. Kamran Akhtar, while emphasizing this new challenge, said, “militarization of frontier technologies like A.I, cyber warfare, space technologies and quantum computing were casting their dark shades in the region.”

Executive Director Islamabad Policy Institute Prof Sajjad Bokhari suggested that Pakistan continuously prepare to mitigate any threat to its territorial integrity and national sovereignty. However, he also acknowledged that Pakistan’s space program has for long remained under-resourced and neglected. “Time has come to invest in the space technologies to harness their civilian and military potential,” he said.

Source: Daily Times

India Pakistan defence Pakistan vs India technology
Ahsan Zafeer
Written by Ahsan Zafeer
A digital marketing professional specializing in content-based functional areas - Ahsan Zafeer is driven by a never-ending passion for developing, nurturing, and strategizing key content aspects. He writes extensively on tech, digital marketing, SEO, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. He also serves as a digital marketing strategist and freelance consultant for globally oriented organizations. He tweets @AhsanZafeer Profile

Apple to start supporting cryptocurrency soon

in News
May 29, 2021  ·  

Govt set to generate $1bn through auction of next-gen mobile spectrum

in News, Telecom
May 29, 2021  ·  

“Come to Pakistan and open your offices”, Fawad Chaudhary invites Google & Facebook

in News, Technology
May 29, 2021  ·  
Up Next: Govt set to generate $1bn through auction of next-gen mobile spectrum