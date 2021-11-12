News

Pakistan Railways sign agreement with Chinese firm for AI-based project

Avatar Written by Hamza Zakir · 49 sec read>

In what is potentially a massively productive step for Pakistan Railways, the institution on Thursday signed an agreement with a Chinese company for the implementation of an artificial intelligence-based approach. 

As per details, Norinco (China North Industries Group Corporation) is all set to work on a project focused on enhancing customer facilitation for the national railways.  

The firm will execute the project on build, operate, and transfer (BOT) mode in 10 years. 

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of the Ministry of Railways Habibur Rehman Gilani stressed that the Chinese firm involved would implement the project with no expenditure on the part of the Railways. 

It is worth noting that this is the largest IT-based project under the public-private partnership mode in Pakistan. 

The agreement on the project is part of the Railway Automated Booking and Travel Assistance (RABTA) initiative introduced by the Ministry of Railways to improve the efficiency of Railways with the help of information technology. 

The partnership agreement was signed by Azam Ghafoor, the Director of Information Technology, Pakistan Railways, and Zhidan Wu from China’s Norinco/Easyway. 

Instead of having to locate, book, and pay for each mode of transportation separately, the RABTA platform will let customers plan and book door-to-door journeys using a single interface. Customers can check train status, choose seats, purchase tickets, order car rental, meals and refreshments, as well as book a hotel. 

AI-based project artificial intelligence chinese firm pak-china relations Pakistan news Pakistan Railways pakistan technology
Avatar
Written by Hamza Zakir
Platonist. Humanist. Unusually edgy sometimes. Profile

UBL and Euronet set to launch a fintech accelerator programme in Pakistan

in News, Startups
Nov 11, 2021  ·  

OICCI recommends bold policy measures for longer term energy sector reform in Pakistan

in News
Nov 11, 2021  ·  

Ericsson ConsumerLab: Pace setting 5G CSPs twice as likely to grow revenue

in News, Technology
Nov 11, 2021  ·  