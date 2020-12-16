Pakistan Tobacco Company to set up a BPO hub resulting in more than 3000 jobs in the country

In a remarkable development shared by the Adviser to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) is going to set up a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) organization hub that will result in more than 3000 jobs being created in Pakistan in the next 5 years.

Pakistan competed with the likes of India, Bangladesh and many others to get approval for establishing of the BPO hub in the region. This is expected to bring more than $100 million per annum of foreign exchange earnings:

I am excited to share with you all that Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) has announced its plan to set up a business Process Outsourcing (BPO) organization hub in Pakistan to service Asia Pacific and Middle East Region. They competed with countries like India,…1/3 — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) December 16, 2020

As per the Advisor, this is the first BPO in Pakistan after many years which shows that investor interest is increasing in Pakistan. This development is in line with what SBP announced earlier that despite COVID-19, Pakistan’s industry is showing promising signs of growth in the region.

For those of you who don’t know what BPO is, it is a process of outsourcing operations and responsibilities to a third-party vendor. British American Tobacco (BAT) and PTC are amongst companies in the region and with their interest in the region, this is bound to attract more companies to invest in the country.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk