Pakistani healthtech startup MedznMore raises $2.6 million in seed funding

A Pakistani health tech startup MedznMore has raised around $2.6 million in seed funding. MedznMore is Karachi based which aims to tackle problems regarding pharmacy retail in Pakistan with special on selling medicines and identifying and creating awareness about counterfeit drugs.

This seed funding is one of the largest for any startup in Pakistan and it will help the founders in realizing their vision of delivering medicine right at customer’s homes. The founders are Asad Khan and Saad Khawar. Asad brings in prior experience as a General Manager from Careem whereas Saad is from the E-Commerce side and together they started the company in August 2020. Saad has also worked previously as Head of Product for Dawaai.pk.

Commenting on the funding, the founders mentioned:

“At MedznMore, we want to solve the chronic problem of counterfeit drugs in Pakistan. In order to ensure 100% authenticity, all our medicines are procured either directly from the manufacturer or authorized distributors. In addition, we want to make the process more convenient than your local pharmacy, ensuring order delivery within 4 hours at the most affordable prices.”

The company’s main goal right now is to streamline operations for medicine and healthcare products delivery for customers directly at their doorstep. You can check out MedznMore on their website here: https://www.medznmore.com/

Source: magnitt

