Pakistan based travel platform FindMyAdventure raises $600,000 despite COVID-19 hardships

FindMyAdventure is an online travel platform that helps you plan your next trip and stay in Pakistan. You can choose over 200+ listings and have customized packages which can be booked directly from the site and paid for. From weeklong trips to Hunza to renting a cycle in Karachi, the web portal is the all-in-one platform for tourists and excursionists planning their next trip.

Despite COVID-19 disrupting tourism across the world, Pakistan has still managed to linger through the pandemic with travel resuming quickly after the lockdown was lifted. In a statement, Muhammad Ovais Yousuf, the Chairman of Board of Directors at FindMyAdventure, said:

In early March 2020, we were faced with a difficult choice, either to challenge ourselves, be confident in the country and our team’s resilience or to take an easy route of winding down. We certainly took the right decision. I am very excited to see the progress that FMA has achieved in digitization, team building, product development and truly believe that its just the beginning, not only for us at FMA, but the start-up scene in the country as a whole.

The startup also plans to introduce around 100,000 jobs in the country by 2022. It also provides a service called Panache Stays which allows tourists to book luxury homes in the Northern Areas. FindMyAdventure raised its funding from Pakistani and expatriate consortium in a pre-Series A round valued around $600,000.

Source and Image Credit: MENAbytes

