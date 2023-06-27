Pakistan’s Digital Awards Recognized Synite Digital As Pakistan’s Digital Agency Of The Year 2022-2023

Synite Digital, an innovative digital enterprise owned by Synergy Group, is one of Pakistan’s leading integrated media communication companies. The company has been honored as Pakistan’s leading Digital Agency of 2022-2023 at Pakistan’s Digital Award ceremony. This time the company has made the victory the second time.

The PDA is highly comprised of experts to assess, evaluate and rank the best campaigns in the country. They have very strict criteria to gauge the company’s performance and operations. The jury involves Digital Transformation experts, leading corporate communications and social media management executives, Marketing chiefs, and Chief Technology Officers from the most prominent organizations.

Moreover, Ahmed H Kapadia, CEO and Chairman of Synergy Group congratulated and wished well for future endeavors. In addition, I Kapadia also stated, “Synite has continued its winning streak, as it also won multiple accolades at last year’s Pakistan’s Digital Award Ceremony in 2022.”

“The work speaks for itself: the ideation capabilities, Brad building mindset, digital expertise, and execution excellence make Synite stand out. We are committed to quality and excellence, and I thank all the local and multinational brands for trusting team Synite”.

Synite Digital outperformed and achieved outstanding success at the Pakistan Digital Award, receiving a total weight award in different fields. Their achievements ranged from winning Best Digital Agency of the Year and Best Digital Media Team of the Year in achieving campaign-specific categories.

However, the company show asked for their talent for creativity by winning prizes for the best social media campaigns on Twitter and Instagram for Suzuki Pakistan’s “My Suzuki My Story” and on Twitter for KFC’s “Feel Good.”

Synite works on best strategies as it has a powerful team and strong team building. Their strategic initiatives were recognized with the Best Accelerator Program award for the Standard Chartered Bank Women in Tech companies and the Best Digital Trading Team Award for Domino’s Pakistan.

Furthermore, the company is recognized for its excellence, and its innovative solutions were knowledge with the Best Payment Technology/Solution Provider award for Faysal Bank’s Payoneer campaign.

In addition, the creative powerhouse of Synergy Group, Synergy Advertising, received two prestigious awards at Pakistan’s Digital Award in a fantastic double victory. The Agency distinguished itself with its outstanding work as one of Pakistan’s original ATL firms that underwent a successful digital transformation.

The company is performing so well, showing its creativity in the Short Form Web Video category with a compelling campaign for HABIBMETRO bank during Pakistan’s Independence Day. The company showcased its global influence by winning the Best Global Reach category with the State Bank Of Pakistan’s Roshan Digital Account Campaign.

In 2022, Synergy was the one who won seven coveted awards, including Digital Agency of the Year at the PDA 2022 ceremony. However, the company also won the best social media (for Shell Pakistan’s campaign), best Digital Trade Award (for Domino’s), Best CSR Campaign (for KFC), Best Short web video (for Suzuki), and Best Small

Digital Campaign and Best E-commerce Award (for Faysal Bank).

All the above mentioned are the company’s remarkable achievements; over the years, Synite was the one that received two Effie Awards and other significant honors and awards.

