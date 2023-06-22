PEMRA to Crackdown on Netflix and Other OTT Platforms After Eid

“Our hands are tied and we have restrictions in broadcasting several channels. But on the other hand, OTTs have all the freedom to show famous channels,” said Khalid Arain, Chairman of the Cable Operators Association of Pakistan

The Cable Operators Association of Pakistan has just confirmed that PEMRA (Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority) will be initiating a crackdown on Netflix and a bunch of other OTT/streaming platforms.

Chairman of the Cable Operators Association of Pakistan, Khalid Arain says that the association had just recently sat down with senior PEMRA officials and discussed a number of different concerns with them.

One problem discussed at length during the meeting were OTT platforms and the freedom of content that they possess over cable operators, giving them a clear competitive edge.

“Our hands are tied and we have restrictions in broadcasting several channels. But on the other hand, OTTs have all the freedom to show famous channels,” said Arain.

During the meeting, the cable operator association also requested PEMRA for regulatory measures against operators who are providing both internet and cable services.

Chairman Arain also requested PEMRA officials for a tax exemption in the cable sector, saying that the cable sector should get tax exemptions similar to the solar power industry, but did not give any reason behind the request for tax exemptions.

Another problem brought to light during the meeting was the Local Loop license fees, which is a fee that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) collects from local cable providers in US dollars despite the fact that cable subscribers make payments in the local currency.

Arain deemed this unfair, saying that the fluctuating and constantly growing rupee-dollar exchange puts cable operators at loss.

Discussing highlights of the meeting, Arain called it to be a success, adding that the PEMRA authorities have responded positively to all demands brought forward by the cable operators association.

