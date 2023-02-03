Peugeot To Launch All Electric 3008 And 5008 SUVs With 700km Range

Peugeot will launch the next generation, 3008 and 5008, in the second half of 2023.

The two high-tech new models, E-3008 and E-5008, are battery-powered vehicles. The E-3008 will be the first launched and built on the STLA medium platform.

It will be one of four future “BEV-by-design” platforms for the Stellantis Group EVs. The platform accommodates both internal combustion engines and electric power trains.

According to the reports, E-3008 will have an electron range of up to 700kms

Whereas the battery packs ranging 87kWh to 104kWh. Moreover, it offers three electric power trains, including a dual motor configuration.

Moreover, Peugeot company has also announced that it is all set to produce a new hybrid technology with a mild-hybrid 48V unit. These units will be featured in 208,2008,308,3008,5008 and 408 models.

The main objective of the company is to sell all BEVs by 2030. Currently, the BEV lined up consists of all-electric options. The company’s primary goal is to provide sustainable and emission-free transportation.

Peugeot said that ” the two SUVs are specifically as EVs, but conceded it would have to offer alternative drivetrain solutions for markets that are further behind on the road to widespread EV adoption. in contrast, STLA medium architecture has the flexibility to accommodate hybrid drivetrains.

With the announcement of the first STLA BEV under the Peugeot brand, Stellantis is adhering to its established schedule, which still calls for introducing the “STLA medium” AMD STLA large. These platforms are for passenger cars in segments C, D, and E.

Linda Jackson, the company’s CEO, also confirmed that the five EVs Peugeot is planning to release by 2025. This will include an electric E-308 SW wagon.

The Wagon is currently tiny, which works out well for Peugeot. The hatch and Wagon will get a new electric motor that develops 154 hp (156 PS/115 kW). The company promises to provide a range of over 249 miles with total efficiency.

Moreover, the other vehicles due by 2025, the company promises, are an E-308 hatch and an E-408. Peugeot claims that the new motors deliver 15% more efficiently than the previous one.

It can operate as an EV for 0.6 miles at a time. Moreover, it allows a car like the 3008 to work an electric power for around 50% of the time in city driving.

Alas, Peugeot adopted the electrification strategy as an effective carbon emission strategy, which is in line with reaching carbon neutrality by 2038. In this regard, the electric battery life of the vehicle will get life up to 20 to 25 years.

Read more:

At CES 2023, Volkswagen Unveiled It’s Electric Vehicle ID.7 Sedan

Elon Musk Reaction To Biden’s Significant Move On Electric Vehicles