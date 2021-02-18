Education

HEC issues alert for students: confirm accreditation of professional degrees before admission

The higher education commission (HEC) has taken a series of measures to improve higher education quality. The latest alert issued by the higher education watchdog on Wednesday for prospective university students is a continuation of the same effort.

In a recent tweet by the Higher Education Commission Pakistan, students were issued a warning to avoid fake degrees and non-registered educational institutions imparting low-quality education, two of the main issues that continue to plague higher education in Pakistan.

https://twitter.com/hecpkofficial/status/1361995470281801730/photo/1

This alert brings about much concern that many degree programs are being offered without the appropriate accreditation. The non-recognition of the graduating students harms their future and ends up leaving them stranded in the job market.

HEC has advised those wishing to enroll in professional degree programs to perform adequate due diligence and only take admission after confirming that the relevant council accredits the degree program.

The HEC has provided a list of the accreditation councils, links to their websites, and contact details to facilitate those seeking admission.

