Playstation Lifts Pc Region Locks In A Long Awaited Change

Sony has officially started removing PC region locks from its PlayStation-published games, allowing users across the world to access titles that were previously restricted. This move, while not formally announced by the company, has been confirmed by player reports and tracking logs from SteamDB. The change reportedly went into effect on June 13, just days after Stellar Blade became globally available on PC.







PC Region Locks Gone: Major Titles Reach Over 100 Countries

Popular AAA games such as God of War Ragnarok, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Helldivers 2 are now showing up in digital storefronts in over 100 countries where they were previously locked. The lifting of PC region locks is already being hailed as a win for PC gamers long frustrated with Sony’s limited international distribution.

In the past, Sony’s approach to PC gaming was limited by market segmentation. Most titles were accessible only in select countries with official PlayStation Network (PSN) support. This often forced gamers to rely on VPNs or region-hopping to gain access.

Years of Pushback Lead to Change

This development follows widespread criticism of Sony’s policies; especially after Helldivers 2 required a PSN login even in regions where no PSN service existed. That policy was reversed under mounting backlash, but PC region locks still blocked access in many countries. The recent global rollout suggests Sony is reconsidering the value of restrictive distribution models.







Industry analysts believe this policy shift is part of Sony’s broader strategy to strengthen its PC presence and expand its audience. The success of multi-platform releases has likely influenced the decision to remove PC region locks and improve accessibility.

Sans PC Region Locks: What’s Next For PlayStation?

While many titles have been unlocked, some exceptions remain. Ghost of Tsushima and a few other games still display region limitations. This indicates that Sony may be implementing the changes in phases.

Regardless, this new direction signals a more inclusive future. Sony is making clear strides toward global parity for PC gamers. For players in underserved regions, it’s a long-awaited and welcome update.