PM Modi Meets Nvidia CEO to Discuss AI Potential in India

Topics of discussions between the Nvidia CEO and PM Modi included utilization of technology to overcome language barriers, enhancing agriculture productivity, filling healthcare service gaps and revolutionization of digital economies

Indian Prime Minister ‘Narendra Modi’ met Nvidia CEO ‘Jensen Huang’ to discuss the potential of India in the field of Artificial Intelligence, marking the second official meeting between the two leaders, with the first one at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the Indian Prime Minister’s official residence located in New Delhi, India.

“Had an excellent meeting with Mr. Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia. We talked at length about the rich potential India offers in the world of AI,” said the Indian PM in one of his latest social media posts.

“Our CEO met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring the growing partnership between our company and the global technology superpower,” said Nvidia in its statement.

“At this second meeting between Modi and Huang, applications of AI and leveraging the nation’s talented youth were discussed,” they added.

PM Modi while talking about the meeting said that Nvidia CEO Huang was appreciative of India’s success in the field of artificial intelligence.

Following the meeting, PM Modi and Huang went on an informal dinner which also included multiple researchers from renowned Indian institutions of science and technology. Researchers belonged to several different fields such as large language models, astrophysics, medicine, quantum computing, and natural language processing.

Researchers, PM Modi and Huang engaged in a number of different discussions which included utilization of technology to overcome language barriers, enhance agriculture productivity, fill the gaps in healthcare services, and revolutionize digital economies.

Nvidia has been actively working in India since 2004, the company has set up four engineering development centers located in Gurugram, Hyderabad, Pune, and Bengaluru, and currency has over 3,800 Indian employees.

