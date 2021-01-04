PTA has approached social media platforms to block the sacrilegious film “Lady of Heaven”

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has approached multiple social media platforms and directed them to remove the trailers of the sacrilegious film – Lady of Heaven.

PTA stated that it had approached social media platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, etc. to immediately block all the content related to the movie. It also stated that it had identified around 336 URLs that contained the promo of the movie. These URLs have been reported to different platforms for the removal of the film.

Press Release: PTA has approached social media platforms for removal of trailers regarding sacrilegious movie titled “Lady of Heaven". pic.twitter.com/TwpnmlH4AH — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) January 3, 2021

According to IMDB, the film is about two stories separated by 1400 years. It is centered on an Iraqi child that has lost his mother in the midst of a war-torn country who learns the importance and power of patience through the stories told by his grandmother about the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Hazrat Fatima (RA). Historical events related to Hazrat Fatima (RA) have also been depicted in the movie.

The movie was written by Sheikh Al-Habib and has been directed by Eli King, produced by the Enlightened Kingdom Company.

However, according to IMDB, “In accordance with Islamic tradition, during the making of this film no individual represented a Holy Personality. The performances of the Holy Personalities were achieved through a unique synthesis of actors, in-camera effects, lighting and visual effects.”