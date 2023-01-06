The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) imposed a fine of Rs 29 Million on four Cellular Mobile Operators (CMO).

According to PTA, these cellular mobile operators failed to meet the standards and Quality of Service(QoS) as per their licenses.

Though, several times the reminders sent to the cellular operators to enhance their quality and service to meet the target value. QoS explained certain parameters and were told to follow those parameters. However, incase of failure to comply, legal proceedings will be there against the licensees as per applicable law.

It is very important to mention it here that previously Jazz was also got a fine with non-compliance with regard of not observing the given standards. A high ranking official from Jazz spoke to Express Tribune and said,” it is not a big issue for us, our only concern is that the quality of service test should have been carried out on the agreed method.

Moreover, he also added that, “PTA has issued its results now it is our turn to check if the process used by the authority were right or wrong”.

” We prioritize customer experience and spend billions of rupees annually to improve our services”. In addition, he also said that “we are glad to hear from PTA and it helps us to improve our services”.

PTA Slaps Rs 29 Million Fine On 4 Mobile Operators

Recently, PTA conducted a survey in five cities of the country. Including Tando Allah Yar, Sialkot, D.I Khan, Mardan and Mustang using smart benchmark quality of the standard tool.

According to the conducted survey, the four operators including Jazz, Telenor, Ufone and Zong were not fulfilling the quality standards. The report sent to the licensee with instructions to submit a complete report defining all the reasons for non-compliance with a few parameters.

Moreover, PTA also called for taking necessary measures to enhance service quality. This is the penality PTA gave to the mobile operators individually.

PTA imposed a penalty of Rs 7 million on Jazz for non-compliance. With regard to observing parameters of QoS in Sialkot, Tando Allah Yar and D.I khan.

PTA imposed a fine of Rs 6 million on Telenor for non-compliance. With regard to observing parameters of QoS in D.I Khan, Sialkot, and Tando Allah Yar. Not only this, but also imposed a penalty of Rs 2 million for non-compliance in Mustang and Mardan

PTA also imposed a fine of Rs 5 million on Zong for non-compliance. With regard to observing parameters of QoS in Mustang and Mardan

Read more: