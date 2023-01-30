PTA Taxes On iPhone 14 Pro Max And iPhone 14 Pro (Updated)

iPhones are the most trending smartphones, not only in Pakistan but across the world. Especially youngsters and officials are willing to buy the iPhone series. With the new taxes deployed by the government on smartphones, people have to pay the tax and customs duty within 30 days to make their iPhone 14 work with any local network.

Recently, PTA has charged more taxes on these phones. Due to the taxes, the prices of iPhones are skyrocketing.

PTA tax on iPhones is a tax imposed by the Pakistani government on all imported mobile phones. The tax is levied nearly 20% of the phone’s actual price.

Due to the high prices and heavy taxes, it has become difficult for people to afford iPhones. However, only the wealthy elements of society can afford such a high-cost phone, and indeed this is creating a class difference in our community.

Though, increasing the taxes was to register all the imported phone’s IMEI data on the PTA database. Indeed, this will help to monitor the smuggled, robbed phones easily. PTA taxes 2023 on iPhone has been increased along with other smartphones.

PTA constantly imposes taxes on smartphones, making it difficult for people to purchase them. Instead of providing relief to the public, we can easily witness additional taxes charged on non-PTA phones for approval.

Updated PTA Taxes On iPhone 14 Pro Series

Here we are bringing updated list of newly imposed taxes on the iPhone 14 Pro and the Pro Max models

Devices PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 131,000 152,424 Apple iPhone 14 Pro 127,000 145,801

We can quickly check the prices of iPhones are rising significantly in the last few months.

However, the depreciation of Pakistani currency and low State Bank Reserves are the main reasons behind the high costs of smartphones. Therefore, to stabilize the economy, the government is currently preventing imports.

Though it’s a good step for retailers who import phones in bulk, we still won’t consider it an appropriate action for regular users who import phones for personal use.

According to PTA, mobile phones imported into the country will now be subject to a tax each. This indicates that the price of the iPhone will now be increased by when it is brought into Pakistan.

The step has been taken to discourage the import of mobile phones into the country. The PTA believes this will help increase the government’s revenue.

In addition, the PTA also said that the tax had been imposed to “promote local manufacturing” and will help generate revenue for the government. The authority also said the tax would not apply to mobile phones already in use.

Furthermore, PTA tax calculators are readily available to calculate smartphone taxes.

