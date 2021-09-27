Punjab to launch special project on chip design in universities

The Punjab government, in collaboration with the higher education department, is launching a ‘Chip Designing Tools’ project in universities.

As reported by Dawn, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect has been signed between the education department and partners.

Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun explained the project and discussed related matters with Chief Minister Usman Bazdar in a meeting at the latter’s office on Sunday.

Mr Humayun said the project would not only revolutionize the local IT sector, but generate employment opportunities galore.

The chief minister said modern higher education was the right of every child and setting up a university in every district of the province would provide opportunities to the students to get higher education near their homes.

Mr Buzdar said establishing a state-of-the-art engineering and technology university in Sialkot would not only benefit the local industry, but also enable the local youth to pursue higher studies.

The minister informed Mr Buzdar that 75 new colleges had been set up in Punjab, while a total of 590 colleges had been upgraded to associate degree institutions and 201 others to BS four-year level. He said 86 more new colleges would also be set up in the province.

The chief minister said that the inclusion of 21 universities of Punjab in international and Asian ranking was a proof of education-friendly policies of his government and a matter of pride as well.

He said scholarships worth Rs834 million were being awarded to intelligent students under the Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Scholarship scheme. He said the government had given 285 percent more funds to higher education department as compared to the last year’s allocation.