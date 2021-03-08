News, Technology

Qualcomm set to redefine wireless audio with the launch of Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 34 sec read>

As wireless audio becomes the new way of sound listening, companies are always looking to bring about further improvement into the respective devices. The major concern is the loss in quality due to the limitation of bandwidth. However, Qualcomm looks to resolve the concern through its all-new Snapdragon Sound platform with its high quality and low latency.

Read More: Qualcomm objects to Nvidia’s $40bn acquisition of ARM

For faster connectivity, Qualcomm introduced 800 series chips aligned with the FastConnect 6900 connectivity system. However, for headsets and earbuds, the company has released QCC514x, QCC515x, and QCC3056 series Bluetooth Audio SoCs.

These SoCs deliver high-quality 96kHz audio with very low latency which is said to be much better than its rivals. Moreover, for calls, this includes aptX Voice codec as well as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

This further involves less interference from other WiFi and Bluetooth signals in order to provide a glitch-free audio experience even in the noisiest of environments.

Qualcomm wireless sound
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Toyota’s first-ever VC firm is investing in AI startups

in News, Startups
Mar 9, 2021  ·   1 min read

Retailers are facing a shortage of PS5, Xbox Series X consoles

in Gaming, News
Mar 9, 2021  ·   1 min read

Apple is discontinuing iMac Pro

in News, Technology
Mar 8, 2021  ·   37 sec read
Up Next: IT Ministry approves 7 projects of Rs. 4.8 billion in line with the Digital Pakistan vision