Qualcomm set to redefine wireless audio with the launch of Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound

As wireless audio becomes the new way of sound listening, companies are always looking to bring about further improvement into the respective devices. The major concern is the loss in quality due to the limitation of bandwidth. However, Qualcomm looks to resolve the concern through its all-new Snapdragon Sound platform with its high quality and low latency.

For faster connectivity, Qualcomm introduced 800 series chips aligned with the FastConnect 6900 connectivity system. However, for headsets and earbuds, the company has released QCC514x, QCC515x, and QCC3056 series Bluetooth Audio SoCs.

These SoCs deliver high-quality 96kHz audio with very low latency which is said to be much better than its rivals. Moreover, for calls, this includes aptX Voice codec as well as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

This further involves less interference from other WiFi and Bluetooth signals in order to provide a glitch-free audio experience even in the noisiest of environments.