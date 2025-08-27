Realme Launches Phone With a 15000 mAh, 5-Day Battery Life
Realme has shaken up the smartphone industry ahead of its 828 Fan Festival with a groundbreaking announcement: a prototype phone featuring a massive 15,000 mAh battery, surpassing even many portable power banks. This innovation promises unmatched endurance and positions Realme as a strong competitor in the race for ultra-long-lasting smartphones.
The Big Reveal
Realme’s official teaser highlighted the battery as one of the largest ever fitted into a smartphone surpassing even many power banks. According to Realme, the device can deliver:
- 18.45 hours of continuous video recording
- 50 hours of video playback
- 5.18 days of standard use
Tackling Overheating With Built-in Fan
To combat heating issues common in high capacity smartphones, Realme also teased a built-in cooling fan, capable of lowering the phone’s temperature by up to 6°C during gaming or heavy usage.
Key Features & Specifications
|Feature
|Details
|Battery Capacity
|15,000 mAh largest ever seen in a smartphone
|Usage Time
|18.45h video recording, 50h video playback, 5.18 days regular use
|Cooling System
|Built-in fan, reduces heat by up to 6°C
|Event Launch
|Teased ahead of Realme’s 828 Fan Festival
|Other Details
|Full specs yet to be revealed
While Realme has not yet shared details about the processor, display, or pricing, the teaser suggests that this device could set a new benchmark for ultra-long battery smartphones. More updates are expected as the Fan Festival draws closer.