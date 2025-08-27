Realme has shaken up the smartphone industry ahead of its 828 Fan Festival with a groundbreaking announcement: a prototype phone featuring a massive 15,000 mAh battery, surpassing even many portable power banks. This innovation promises unmatched endurance and positions Realme as a strong competitor in the race for ultra-long-lasting smartphones.

The Big Reveal

Realme’s official teaser highlighted the battery as one of the largest ever fitted into a smartphone surpassing even many power banks. According to Realme, the device can deliver:

18.45 hours of continuous video recording

50 hours of video playback

5.18 days of standard use

Tackling Overheating With Built-in Fan

To combat heating issues common in high capacity smartphones, Realme also teased a built-in cooling fan, capable of lowering the phone’s temperature by up to 6°C during gaming or heavy usage.

Key Features & Specifications

Feature Details Battery Capacity 15,000 mAh largest ever seen in a smartphone Usage Time 18.45h video recording, 50h video playback, 5.18 days regular use Cooling System Built-in fan, reduces heat by up to 6°C Event Launch Teased ahead of Realme’s 828 Fan Festival Other Details Full specs yet to be revealed

While Realme has not yet shared details about the processor, display, or pricing, the teaser suggests that this device could set a new benchmark for ultra-long battery smartphones. More updates are expected as the Fan Festival draws closer.