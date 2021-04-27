realme Stuns Fans with its Ethereal Infinite Bold Design

Did you see the enthralling photoshoot by realme circulating on social media? The models look ethereal with the stunning realme 8 Series phones whose Infinite Bold Design has become the talk of the town. The series looks all ready to entice fans with exceptional camera features, a powerful gaming processor, and a long-lasting battery. With the “dare to leap” vision, the realme 8 series is all set to launch in Pakistan on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 07:00 pm live on realme’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Over the years, realme has been democratizing technology for the youth with top-notch devices with modish designs. The photoshoots for the new realme 8 series with the handsome Imran Abbas, the stunning Kinza Hashmi, the elegant Nawal Saeed and many more influencers from social media surfacing the internet makes the phones look very promising. Other than this, realme has also teased the audience with some camera features they have packed in the upcoming series. They shall be introducing the Starry Time Lapse Video, Tilt-shift Mode, Super Nightscape Mode, and other endless possibilities with the realme 8 Series.

The realme 8 Series features two variants. The realme 8 Pro is equipped with a 108MP Ultra Quad Camera, incomparable camera features, and a 50W SuperDart Charge with a massive battery to take you effortlessly through the day. The second variant is the realme 8 which comes as a gaming beast with a powerful MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor and a 5,000mAh battery. It provides longer gameplay with a power-packed performance. Both devices come with an Infinite Bold Design and a Super AMOLED display for brighter displays, faster touch gradient, and better responsiveness when gaming.

The fans are ecstatic with the new line-up of realme 8 Series, smart audio devices, and some handy AIoT products. The series shall be launched along with the next generation TWS, the realme Buds Q2, and other realme Gaming Accessories. The Buds Q2 come packed with 20 hours of long battery life, Bass Boost+ driver, Gaming mode, Smart touch functions, and more. A host of other exciting AIoT devices such as the realme Gaming Pro Kit and the realme Motion Activated Night Light will also be introduced.

The launch event shall be star-studded with individuals known for their outstanding works in their respective fields. The stars include the acting superstar, Kinza Hashmi, the fashion photographer Azeem Sani, the Tech sensation Bilal Munir, and our very own pro-gamer Saad-ur-Rehman AKA Ducky Bhai shall all be joining the launch as realme allies.

The launch event also features e-commerce partners Daraz.pk and Saamaan.pk – who have partnered with realme Pakistan to bring their devices to all the realme fans out there. Moreover, there is a pre-order bundle exclusively available with a discount on Daraz.pk of realme 8 + realme Buds Classic and realme 8 Pro + realme Buds Q2.

So, it is time for you to break free from the regular boring smartphones and compliment your style with the new realme 8 Series. Do not miss the live event on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, on realme’s official social media platforms to know all about the features of these amazing devices.