Rolls-Royce Tests ‘Game Changing’ Greener UltraFan Engine Technology

Rolls-Royce jet engine technology powered by potential fuel has completed its first tests at a facility in Derby.

The advanced UltraFan technology is far cheaper and more fuel efficient than any other technology.

Rolls-Royce states, “UltraFan delivers a 10% efficiency improvement over the world’s most efficient high-tech aero-engine in service, the Trent XWB.

The tech engineers and scientists have named it a ‘game-changer.’ As per Rolls-Royce, the successful completion of tests shows that the industry was closer to achieving its target of net zero flight by 2050.

Chief Executive Tufan Erginbilgic stated,” the UltraFan demonstrator is a game-changer. The technologies we are testing as part of this programme can improve the engines of today as well as tomorrow”.

In addition, he also stated that “that is why this announcement is also important we are witnessing history in the making,a step-change in engine efficiency improvement”.

“Collaboration is key in driving the decarbonisation of air travel and the UltraFan programme is a great example of what can be achieved when Government and industry come together with a common purpose.”

The first flight test was held at the Testbed 80 facility in Sinfin. At the same time, the demonstrator was powered by 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

Rolls-Royce states this is primarily derived from waste-sustainable feedstocks such as used cooking oils. The UltraFan is full-time supported by the UK government and has been a decade in the production process was publicly unveiled in 2014.

Kemi Badenoch, business and trade, secretory stated, “This cutting-edge technology will help the transition towards a greener future for Aviation while attracting further investment into the UK’s aerospace industry, helping grow the economy.”

“I am proud that the government has backed this initiative throughout Aerospace Technology institute programme, and we will continue to work with manufacturers like Rolls-Royce as we seek to grow the UK’s share of the global aerospace market.”

Indeed, it’s a historic moment for Rolls-Royce, as it’s the first time in 54 years that the aero-engine manufacturers tested a brand-new engine. Amazingly, the test proved successful and achieved the desired results when industry and government worked together.

However, in the nearer term, there are many ways to transfer technologies from the UltraFan development program to current Trent engines, offering customers even more reliability, efficiency, and availability.

In contrast, in the longer term, UltraFan’s scalable technology from~25,000-110,000 lb thrust offers the potential to power new narrowbody and widebody aircraft anticipated in the 2030s.

Gary Elliott, chief executive officer of the Aerospace Technology Institute, said, “Rolls-Royce UltraFan program has achieved a huge step forward in terms of the fuel efficiency of aircraft engines. The technology developed within the program has greatly improved our understanding of how to increase engine performance while reducing environmental impact.”

“It is a programme that puts the UK at the forefront of the global market, AMD is absolutely critical for the future of the UK aircraft engine industry. Our congratulations to the Rolls-Royce team for the successful test of this exciting technology demonstrators”.

Executive director of Clean Aviation, Axel Krein, added, “Congratulations to the talented team for reaching this significant milestone in shaping aviation’s net-zero sustainable future. The UltraFan technology demonstrator, a flag shipped project of the Clean Sky 2 programme, showcases the power of innovation and collaboration in driving our journey forwards. This architecture will be further developed through Clean Aviation’s HEAVEN Project”.

Read more:

Rolls-Royce Joins the Premium Electric Car List debuting ‘The Spectre’

American Startup signs on Rolls-Royce to help build engines for world’s fastest commercial aircraft