Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5: Delivering Flexibility and Versatility Without Compromise

With an innovative form factor enhanced by new Flex Hinge for a balanced design, and pro-grade camera capabilities with unique FlexCam, Galaxy Z series delivers unrivaled foldable experiences

Samsung Electronics, Pakistan– July 26, 2023, today announced its fifth generation of Galaxy foldables: Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5. The industry-leading form factors offer unique experiences for every user with sleek and compact designs, countless customization options, and powerful performance. The new Flex Hinge makes the foldable experience possible, while offering an aesthetically balanced and solid design. These unrivalled foldable devices unlock extraordinary camera capabilities such as FlexCam to take photos from creative angles. With strong performance and an optimized battery powered by the latest processor, the Samsung Galaxy Z series transforms what is possible with a smartphone – open or closed.

“Samsung is revolutionizing the mobile industry with foldables by setting the standard and continually refining the experience,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Experience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Every day, more people choose our foldables because they offer an experience people want that they can’t get on any other device. Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are the latest devices that prove our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers through innovative technology.”

Samsung’s heritage of innovation and dedication to the foldables category has created incredibly versatile devices available. With a strong belief in the potential of the foldable format, paired with world-class R&D and manufacturing capabilities, Samsung has consistently refined and optimized the Galaxy Z series lineup. From content creation on Galaxy Z Flip5’s new Flex Windowi to seamless multitasking on Galaxy Z Fold5, this series of Galaxy foldables meets and exceeds the distinctive needs of today’s users.

Furthermore, both Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are carefully designed to meet durability expectations. The main screen is equipped with a shock dispersion layer and a redesigned back for a more solid displayii. Along with IPX8iii support, Armor Aluminum frames, and Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2iv applied to both the Flex Window and back cover, Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 provide the protection consumers expect, enhanced further by Flex Hinge. This new integrated hinge module features a dual rail structure, diffusing external impacts.

Galaxy Z Flip5: The ultimate pocketable self-expression tool without compromise

The Galaxy Z Flip5 delivers a stylish, unique foldable experience from a pocket-sized device built for self-expression.

The new Flex Window, now 3.78 times largerv than the previous generation, offers a wide range of existing and new capabilities. It provides more customization options, including informative and graphical clocks that can match the face design of a user’s Galaxy Watch6 seriesvi, as well as stylish frames. In addition, Galaxy Z Flip5’s new Flipsuit Casevii provides device protection with a changeable NFC card, so users can match their Flex Window design and case design for even more personalization options.

Closed, the Galaxy Z Flip5 offers more usability than ever before. From the Flex Window, quickly and effortlessly access useful information. With Widgets, users can check the weather, control music playback and listen to their favorite music with Media Controllerviii, or catch up on the latest global stock market updates with the Google Finance widget. Simply view all Widgets at a glance and switch between them instantly with a pinch of the screen to activate Multi Widget View. Plus, easily check notifications and access Quick Settings for Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Without ever opening the device, browse through call history to return missed calls, and reply to texts on-the-go using Quick Reply with a full QWERTY keyboard and visibility of chat history. With a quick swipe up on the screen, access Samsung Walletixto pay on-the-go, access QR codes and coupons, as well as boarding passes, membership cards, digital keys and health passes.

With its unparalleled design and form factor, Galaxy Z Flip5 also offers the most versatile camera experience on a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Take high-quality selfies with the rear camera thanks to the larger Flex Window. Users can capture stunning hands-free photos from creative angles with FlexCam. It’s quick and simple to view and edit shots in Flex Modex too. Users can review, adjust the color tone, or delete images easily with the Quick View in the Flex Window. When taking a photo of a friend, Dual Previewxi lets them see themselves in the Flex Window so they can adjust in real time for the perfect shot. Users can get a smooth shot on the go with camera-stabilizing Super Steady, while Auto Framingxii ensures that no one is left out.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 adds AI solution improvements to the powerful camera experience, bringing every photo to life. Get creative, even in low light, with improved Nightography capabilities that optimize photos and videos in ambient lighting conditions. The AI-powered image signal processing (ISP) algorithm corrects any visual noise that typically spoils low-light images while enhancing details and color tone. Even from a distance, photos are clearer with the digital 10X zoomxiii.

Galaxy Z Fold5: The ultimate productivity powerhouse with a large screen

Offering an immersive, large screen and a long-lasting batteryxiv in the thinnest, lightest Fold yetxv, Galaxy Z Fold5 is easy to take anywhere, while delivering the most powerful performance in the Galaxy Z series.

The Galaxy Z Fold has been a pioneer in transforming everyday productivity through a robust, big screen experience, evolving from Multi Windowxvi and App Continuityxvii to a wide range of features including Taskbarxviii, drag and drop, and optimization of third-party apps. S Pen Fold Editionxix introduced in the third generation Fold in 2021, has also been fine-tuned to deliver a superior writing experience on Galaxy Z Fold5. These features and tools come together to deliver powerful productivity on a large screen and enable users to complete important tasks from anywhere.

The improved Taskbar enables dynamic productivity by allowing users to quickly switch between frequently used apps. Now up to four recent apps are the ready for more efficient working. Newly enhanced two-handed drag and dropxx can also ramp up productivity when moving content between apps and screens. Simply touch and hold an image in Samsung Gallery with one finger and use another finger to open the Samsung Notes app to drag and drop the image. With hidden pop-upxxi, an app can continue running in the background, allowing users to watch video content in full screen and chat with friends in a floating pop-up on the side of the screen.

The new slimmerxxii and more compact S Pen Fold Editionxxiii makes real-time annotating and ideation easy while being able to fit more comfortably in the pocket. The Slim S Pen Casexxiv is nearly the same thicknessxxv as a regular case for the Fold and available in a variety of styles and colorsxxvi so users can carry their S Pens in style.

Helping users do more on the go, the 7.6-inch Main Screenxxvii provides expansive and uninterrupted viewing so users can enjoy their favorite movie in portrait or landscape. Plus, peak brightness has increased by more than 30%, up to 1750 nitsxxviii, for an optimal viewing experience outdoors even under bright sunlight.

Providing users with an immersive gaming experience on the largest Galaxy smartphone screen, the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxyxxix enhances graphics and uses AI to enable dynamic gaming and multi-game functionality. The Galaxy Z Fold5 can comfortably handle marathon gaming sessions with its advanced cooling system that dissipates heat more intelligently for less lag and no drop in performance.

Delivering a positive impact for the planet

Samsung continues to demonstrate progress toward the company’s environmental vision and accelerate actions that help achieve its goals, including reaching net zero carbon emissions by the end of 2030 for the Device Experience Division.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5 featurexxx a wider variety of recycled materialsxxxi than their previous generations, including pre-consumer recycled glass and aluminum and post-consumer recycled plastics, sourced from discarded fishing nets, water barrels and PET bottles. Even the paper used for their packaging boxxxxii is made using 100 percent recycled materialxxxiii.

These innovations have also been purposefully designed for optimized longevity. Each device comes with five years of security updates and four generations of OS upgrades, helping to extend the product lifecycle.

Availability

The Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 will be available for early bird purchases in Pakistan on carriers, retailers, and on https://www.samsung.com/pk/ soon.

Galaxy Z Flip5 lets users express themselves with colors including Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavenderxxxiv, as well as a range of accessoriesxxxv

Galaxy Z Fold5 is available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black & Cream along with accessoriesxxxvi

To learn more about Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/pk/

