Samsung Patents A Flip Phone Which Will Have Dual Punch-Hole Selfie Cameras

For quite a while Samsung has been making a tremendous impact in the smartphone ecosystem with their flagship devices. Since then, the company is looking to maintain its top position by patenting a new foldable smartphone that is similar to Galaxy Z Flip but will rock dual punch-hole selfie cameras.

The news of this patent was first reported by ‘LetsGoDigital’ which even included the schematics of the patent. The fun fact about this version of a foldable phone is that this device will be able to fold in two directions i.e. inwards and outwards while ensuring a normal-looking display.

The patent further highlighted how the device will have a special 360-degree hinge in order to ensure two-direction folding. Moreover, the entire screen can be used even if it’s bent all the way back.

The highlight reel however is the dual punch-hole front camera dedicated to selfies where users can use the top of the half screen as a viewfinder and the rest to edit the image. In addition to this, the phone is rumored to feature a touch ID system hence being the first foldable phone to include fingerprint security.

So far, this is merely the patent as Samsung hasn’t announced if they aim to develop the device.