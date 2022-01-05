Samsung will introduce a new feature to their TVs which will support NFTs

Samsung is set to take its products to the next level as users will now be able to interact with non-fungible tokens on their TV screens. This feature will soon come up at the company’s 2022 TV lineup. According to the company in a press release:

“With demand for NFTs on the rise, the need for a solution to today’s fragmented viewing and purchasing landscape has never been greater. In 2022, Samsung is introducing the world’s first TV screen-based NFT explorer and marketplace aggregator, a groundbreaking platform that lets you browse, purchase, and display your favorite art — all in one place.”

According to the company, creators will be able to “share their art with the world” and allow potential buyers to preview an NFT before purchasing it and also learn about an NFT’s history and the blockchain metadata.

If you aren’t aware of NFTs, you can read all about the hype by clicking here.