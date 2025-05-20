Six Games Leaving PS Plus Extra & Premium in June 2025

Next month’s PS Plus Extra and Premium catalogs will slim down by six titles across regions. All current subscribers can grab these games before they vanish in mid-June 2025.







The departures follow Sony’s decision in May to remove 22 games while adding only 10, a move that drew community criticism for shrinking overall library value. As June’s “Last Chance to Play” update goes live, members should prioritize downloads of the following six games before they leave the service. It is to note that this section will first go away in Japan and Asia on June 17, then in the Americas and Europe shortly after on the 18th.

Games Leaving PS Plus Extra & Premium in June 2025

The PlayStation Store has confirmed these titles will be removed when June’s new lineup launches:

Monster Hunter Rise

Rogue Legacy 2

Inscryption

After Us

Kayak VR: Mirage

AVIICI Invector

These games will exit the “Extra” and “Premium” tiers on June 17, 2025 in Japan, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand; North America and Europe follow by June 18 local time.







Subscriber Impact and Community Reaction

Eliminating 22 titles and adding just 10 new ones in Sony’s May catalogue update already drew massive criticism from the subscribers. June’s departures are less frequent, but several highly respected games, like Monster Hunter Rise and Inscryption could let down fandoms.

Community postings on PlayStation forums and Reddit on rotating inventories have sparked debates on the challenges of preserving long-term collections.

How to Keep Playing on PS Plus

To retain access, subscribers should:

Download and Install each game before the removal date. Once downloaded, these titles remain in your library even after they leave PS Plus. Check PS Plus “Last Chance to Play” Section on your console or the PlayStation Store for any last-minute additions to the departing list. Purchase at Discount if you enjoy a title and want permanent ownership—departing games often receive 30–50 percent discounts for subscribers in their final week.

Sony has yet to officially announce July’s Extra and Premium lineup, but rumors suggest 8–10 new games will join across PS4, PS5, and PS VR2 titles.

Subscribers eager for fresh content should watch Sony’s mid-month blog updates or follow @PlayStation on Twitter for the full list once published.