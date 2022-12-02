‘Smart Cars’ Suggested To Tackle Crimes In Karachi

Karachi: Smart cars proposed by the DIG South to control the crimes in Karachi. Crimes in Karachi are rising day by day therefore, the use of smart cars will help to cut down the crime rate.

Smart cars will work as an effective weapon in anti-crime operations. DIG South has made the proposal and gave a briefing during a review meeting chaired by Inspector General of Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon. The briefing was all about law, security and order situation and police measures against crime in the city’s South district.

Moreover, the DIG South explained about the strategies and action plan of South police against crimes. He also discussed about the law and order situation, modern techniques, equipment including high powered/ high-tech cameras and search devices.

Besides, he also proposed the introduction of smart cars which may have all the facilities and high technology. High-tech includes digital communication systems, internet and body cameras and smart sensors. ‘This initiative will not only discourage criminals but will also develop a sense of security among citizens, DIG South added.

Shaheen force established few months back in order to control the law situation in Karachi. It was a highly active Shaheen force who was working so bravely to control the situation in Karachi. The crime rate in Karachi is at a high level when government allowed flood victims to come and stay in Karachi.

Not only this, the DIG South also briefed about all the activities of the Shaheen Force including the investigation department. Additionally, he also briefed about the cell phone recovery unit and case files preparations room.

On the other hand, while giving instructions Sindh IG welcomed the proposal of smart cars. According to the IG Sind, the car should be given the name of police patrol car. He also said that workable suggestions for its introduction will send to the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for formal approval.

However, after getting the necessary verification measures the smart car project will take a start in Southern Zone.

The IG Sindh also added that in case of any incident, the use of the crime scene unit will be very concrete and effective so that the incidental evidence safely collected. However, by making it more safe, it will become more successful and productive against crimes.

Regarding all the affairs and actions of Shaheen force a regular SOP will be there. During the meeting, DSP investigation Clifton Fahmida Abbasi, SHOs and SIOs given certificate of appreciation for their performance in the South zone. Moreover, the certificate of appreciation was also given to the Head Constable and Constable for their excellent performance.

Alas, IG Karachi Javed Akharat Odhu, DIG South, DIG traffic, SSPs South, Keemari city, Investigations, AIG operations Sindh, AIG logistics and AIG admin were the part of the meeting.

