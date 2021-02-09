Mobile, News

Street criminals in Karachi profiting from snatched mobile phones

Usman Aslam

According to the Special Investigation Unit of the Karachi Police, there is a secret market within Karachi streets where snatched phones are sold to people.

The location of this market was identified in Liaquatabad Number 10 by the SIU Karachi. These phones initially belonging to previous owners are snatched from common folk to score easy profit.

According to the officials of SIU, the culprits were found from the PIB colony where illegal weapons and other valuables had been confiscated to ensure a recovery of the valuables to their respective original owners.

To ensure further profit, as told by the authorities, the culprits also sold snatched gold jewelry in the very same colony. The entire information of the process was obtained from the criminals who were tracked down by the SIU Karachi. However, this is not the first time as this scheme has been repeated countless times resulting in becoming a more easy and habitual way of making profit and even making a living through it.

