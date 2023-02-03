Suzuki Is All Set To Launch Electric Jimmy Next Year

Suzuki Motors is a Japanese Multinational company. Suzuki is one of the top 10anufacturers in the world. This time Suzuki has planned to contribute to producing zero-emission vehicles. In a recent briefing, Suzuki unveiled its carbon-neutrality strategy and some of its upcoming products.

The most recent initiative it has taken is the introduction of the electric Suzuki Jimmy. The company has planned to bring fully electric Jimmy to Europe next year.

Moreover, the company has also planned to bring four other battery-powered vehicles (BEVs) into the region.

The Jimny off-roader is quite a rugged vehicle. You can overcome muddy pits, maneuver through dense woods, and climb over large rocks.

Specifications

The Jimny has two engine options -a 660 cc, three-cylinder turbocharged engine that makes 64 horsepower (hp).

Moreover, it has 105 Newton meters (Nm)of torque(only for Japan) and a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder unit. The four-cylinder team helps to produce 101 horsepower and 130 Nm of torque, which is available in every region.

The electric Jimny enjoys a cult status in the automotive industry. It offers ruggedness and off-road capability in ultra-compact dimensions. It combines a 1.5-liter dual jet engine with a 24 kW/33 hp electric motor.

According to International Media reports in 2022, Suzuki Motors plans to introduce the extended body version in 2023. It has been designed to expand the style available in the Jimny lineup. With a larger cargo area, the Jimny would be suitable for use in the backseat and increase the commercial appeal.

It is still being determined whether the lengthened Jimny will travel to Europe. According to Die Motor profits, Suzuki Jimmy will feature a full-hybrid power train developed in-house. It is based on a 1.5-liter engine.

In addition to the EVs planned for the European market, Japan and India are also on the list to receive their respective EVs in 2203 and 2024. The company is also planning to launch electric bikes and boat engines.

Jimny’s Interior

Its stylish black interior is beautiful, whereas its controls are specifically for quick and easy operations, even when wearing gloves.

Though colors are minimal, every detail is thoughtfully and attractively crafted to support serious off-roader.

The Jimny provides plenty of space and valuable storage to meet all needs, whether navigating the urban jungle or traveling off the beaten path.

Moreover, a robust ladder frame, three great body angles, 3-link rigid axle suspensions with coil springs, and 4WD with a low-range transfer gear. The off-roader takes you wherever you want, with powerful torque when you most need it.

However, it is essential to note that Suzuki has interests outside of EVs. As part of the automaker’s carbon neutrality strategy, hybrid and synthetic fuel-powered vehicles are also included. The company is considering energy sources like biogas made from cow dung, compressed natural gas (CNG), and ethanol-mixed fuels.

