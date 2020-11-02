This Pakistani startup aims to get you construction materials for your dream home

Zarea.pk, built by Ali Alam Qamar with a vision to transform Pakistan’s construction industry by introducing technology, is an online marketplace that houses all sorts of construction and finishing materials that you need to build your home.

Pakistan’s construction industry has a revenue of more than PKR 32000 million annually which is a huge market that is almost untapped in terms of technology. It is also expected to grow at 8.9% annually over the next 5 years according to Fitch forecasts.

Zarea.pk is hoping to tap into this market by introducing an online platform that has a variety of materials that you can get sitting at home. No more surveying different providers, no more time wastage. All you need to do is go on to the platform and compare different products and prices and select the one that suits you the best.

Zarea.pk also provides users with an expert opinion using their helpline. You can get into touch with them if you are not sure of what product to use given your requirements.

The platform aims to remove hurdles like middlemen, quality deficiencies, and delayed deliveries by using technology to ensure you get the product at the right time. They have partnered with top manufacturers and dealers of construction and finishing materials to provide the best and highly cost-effective solutions for their customers and they give a quality guarantee as well.

Ali Alam Qamar, Founder of Zarea.pk, says, “Zarea.pk wants to set new standards in the construction and finishing material purchase process by providing the most competitive rates in the market, the top quality brands, express delivery to your doorstep, multiple payment options and a dedicated customer support team.”

With multiple payment options, this may the platform that helps you build your dream home.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk