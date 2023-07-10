‘Time Travellers’ Claims To Know The Next Year’s Global Castrophic Natural Disasters

A TikToker who claimed to be a ‘time traveller from the year 2671’ claims that he knows the occurrence of natural disasters the world will face in the coming year.

A TikToker, Eno Alaric also known as @radianttimetraveller on TikTok, has claimed the upcoming natural disasters the world will face. A TikToker has more than 26,000 followers for tweeting predictions related to upcoming future events. People trust him as previously earlier he predicted the twin planets colliding with Earth, alien visitation, and the commencement of Work War III.

The TikTok content creator has a large number of followers and has become a viral sensation through his array of predictions that speculate on future-world-changing events.

Eno, who claims to be from the year 2671, explains himself as a time traveller and predicts multiple insights through his prophecies that he claims will happen in the next 10 years

In addition, his latest prediction was uploaded on December 30, 2022 in which he pledged that hostile allows will invade earth.

According to him, “A very hostile alien species is coming to take back Earth, we will not win”. In addition, he also stated that,” “another alien, whose world was destroyed by the hostiles, will save some of us.”

The time travellers ,this time has predicted five warnings about allegedly approaching the worst natural calamities.

Recently ,a TikToker shared a video with the caption ” Attention! I’m a true time traveller. These are the worst natural disasters that will occur in the coming year. In my opinion, the years 2023 and 2024 will be the worst in weather history.”

A TikToker predicted a Massive Hurricane in September 2023. According to him,the disaster will impact the east coast of United States, mainly Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

More Predictions By ‘Time Traveller’

A TikToker , popular as Time Traveller predicted an electric hail storm in December, which is a new kind of storm with a combination of hail and lightening. The storm will be a dangerous one as it burns everything it touches.

A few months later, Eno Alaric forecast a 12-mile wide tornado, that would completely destroy and demolish Houston, Texas.

They stated that,”a 9.8-magnitude earthquake would afterwards “last for 45 minutes straight, never letting up, on the San Andreas fault.” The quake would be as big and disastrous as it would be named as “Big John”.

According to them, the same earthquake would cause a massive and disastrous 750-foot-tall mega-tsunami, destroying the large swaths of California coastline.

Previous Predictions

On November 22 he predicted that a star would explode and light up the sky for years.

On December 8, the earth was going to face a meteorite

Moreover, he has predicted some more natural disasters the world will face in the year 2023

On January 29, three-legged spiders or 28 legged bears was to be discovered

On February 6, four teenagers were to discover a wormhole to other galaxies.

On April 20, a tornado will touch Tulsa, Oklahoma.

On May 15, tsunami, which a series of waves is expected to destroy the West Coast of the United States.

On June 12, an earthquake named as “The Big One” will take place which is a 9.5 magnitude earthquake that will open up a 5-mile deep rift

On September 4, Hurricane Ophelia will touch Florida and expected to destroy East Coast of the United States.

On December 19, the first electrical hailstorm in history will take place which will burn the things it touches

In 2023, a new global pandemic will occur, caused by a virus originating from the melting ice that will have a mortality rate of 50%.

In 2024, human-animal communication will take place

In 2026, the Yellowstone super volcano will appear and become active and will cover half of the United States by ash and dust.

In 2028, a new galaxy will originate from Mars

