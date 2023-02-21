Top 10 AI Stocks To Buy Now For Good Returns In Future

With the emergence of technology, the world is becoming more advanced daily. Artificial Intelligence has become an amazingly integral part of our lives, whether we talk about media, technology, or any local-level business.

Artificial Intelligence is everywhere in every field, from self-driving cars to personal assistants like Alexa and Siri.

With the growing demand for AI, investors from across the world are seeking companies that are leading the way in this field.

Here we are bringing the top 10 AI Stocks to purchase right now to enjoy fruitful results in the future.

Alphabet.Inc (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc is the parent company of Google, famous for its creative use of AI technology.

Google always tries to chase the race and wants to incorporate new technology in either way.

These days, Google plans to create its chatbot and teach it in its search engine. Moreover, Google uses AI in its self-driving car project., Waymo.

The company is a blend of multiple companies and mainly owns DeepMind. Deep Mind is an AI research company that has created multiple breakthroughs in machine learning.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

International Business Machine Corporation, or IBM, is one of the world’s oldest and most famous well-established technology companies.

It is a trustworthy company that has been investing heavily in AI for the last few years.

However, its Watson AI platform is the world’s most advanced AI technology platform. Watson is used in almost everything from health care to financial services. At the same time, IBM is expanding the use cases for this technology.

NVIDIA Corporation

NVIDIA is one of the famous tech companies which produces Graphic Processing Units (GPU). In the last few years, the company is constantly making significant investments in AI as AI advancements rapidly advance.

Whereas its GPUs have become a critical component in advancing the AI system. NVIDIAs technology is used in almost everything from autonomous vehicles to data centers.

Microsoft Corporation

It is a very famous company for its Windows Operating System and Office suite of productivity software.

The company has constantly been growing and investing in AI in the last few years. Its AI platform, Microsoft Cognitive Services, is used in everything from chatbots to image recognition.

Amazon.Com, Inc. (AMZN)

We all are very well aware of one of the largest online retailers in the world.

Amazon also focuses on its IT sector and uses AI in everything from its recommendation engine to its voice-activated personal assistant, Alexa.

The company is also investing heavily in AI, i.e., drone delivery, which mainly relies on AI for navigation and control.

Intel Corporation (INTC)

Intel corporation is also one of the leading tech-giant companies working for several years. The company is famous for its multiprocessors and other computer components.

With the advancement of technology and AI, the company is making significant investments in AI. At the same time, its technology is used in everything from autonomous vehicles to data centers.

However, Intel is a well-known company and a leader in developing neuromorphic computing. It is a new innovative AI approach modeled after the human brain.

Baidu, Inc (BIDU)

It is a Chinese technology company famous for its search engine and web services. The company is significantly making investments in AI. However, it has created an AI platform that uses Apollo in autonomous vehicles.

Baidu, a technological Company, is working on developing AI for healthcare and other applications.

Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Facebook is a social media platform widely used almost by entering other people across the world. It is a social media company, and its acquisitions of other popular social media apps like Instagram and WhatsApp.

In the last few years, the company is making significant investments in AI.

AI technology is used in almost everything from image recognition to content moderation.

Having a strong position in the social media market and its investments in AI, Facebook is an excellent choice for investors looking to capitalize on the Growth of this technology.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is a Chinese e-commerce company famous for its online marketplace and web services.

On the other hand, the company is also making significant investments in AI. It has developed an ET brain AI platform that is probably used in various applications, from city management to financial services.

