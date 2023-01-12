Top 10 Tech Companies To Work For In 2023: Glassdoor

According to Glassdoor, the best tech companies to work for and enjoy the benefits. Benefits include pay, flexible work schedules, an excellent work-life balance, etc.

In addition, this week Glassdoor has revealed the 100 best places to work in 2023. Glassdoor is one of the best and fastest-growing jobs and recruiting sites. Glassdoor holds a growing database of millions of company reviews.

The companies Glassdoor is focusing on are Nvidia and LinkedIn, and many other new companies.

Here are Glassdoor’s top 10 Tech companies to work for in 2023.





LinkedIn

The Microsoft-owned company focuses its social network platform on employees, businesses, and job seekers. However, LinkedIn was founded in 2002 and expanded beyond its core focus on networking into job postings, videos, analytics, and online learning.

Review:

Work-life balance is incredible here; LinkedIn truly takes care of its employees in more ways than just their salary.

CrowdStrike

Texas-based CrowdStrike is striving in the market with its cloud workload and endpoint security, threat intelligence, and cyber attack response services. Besides, founded in 2011, the company went public in 2109. Since then, it has built its portfolio organically and through acquisition.

Review:

New product offerings and constant growth will keep you busy, lots of opportunities within the company.

Adobe

San Jose, Calif-based Adobe comes to market with marketing, creativity, and document management products. Adobe was founded in 1982. The company’s portfolio includes popular applications, including Photoshop and premier. Not only this, but it also supports Adobe acrobat, reader, and market solutions like Adobe Marketo. Moreover, the company announced its intent to do so toward the end of 2022 to acquire Figma. Figma is a web-first collaborative design technology developer whose tools are used by many large companies.

Review:

They show that they care about employees: mental health days, flexible work schedules, and WFH.

Microsoft

Microsoft has been a mainstay in the IT industry. Microsoft was founded in 1975 by Bill Gates. The multinational technology corporation offers enterprise applications. Microsoft is one of the largest cloud platforms in the world. It also provides software and business and consumer use, including consumer electronics and personal computers and devices.

Review:

The benefits are excellent, and the culture pushes you to collaborate and become a better employee daily.

HubSpot

The Cambridge mass-based company provides marketing, sales, and customer service software. The company was founded in 2005. The company’s core business is a customer relationship management platform. That hooks into other marketing, sales, content management, customer service, and operations products.

Review:

Empathy is a core HubSpot value, and the leadership team truly walks the walk.

ServiceNow

Calif-based ServiceNow comes to the market with its cloud-based platform to help organizations manage their digital workflows. In October, the company revealed its initiative called RiseUp with ServiceNow. Moreover, it’s a global program that will give the company, its customers, and its channel partners the skill requires using ServiceNow.

Review:

Excellent culture-promotion of growth, embracing diversity and inclusion.

Google

Google is one of the largest tech giants in the world. Mountain View,calif-based Google is working to provide a wide range of internet-related services and products. Including smartphones, cloud computing infrastructure, and cloud-based productivity software. Google was founded in 1998 and got recognized in 2014.

Review:

The company and colleagues care about well-being, respect, and inclusivity in the workplace.

Nvidia

Santa Clara, Calif-based Nvidia slipped from first to fifth place in 2023. The company is still the dominant provider of graphics processing units.

Though, the company was founded in 1993. The semiconductor company got its start making GPUs for Pcs. On the other hand, the chipmaker significantly expanded its business into other areas.

The company spent the last two years working to become a full-stack computing company.

Review:

The company’s culture is inclusive and encouraging, and the employees are intelligent, patient, supportive, and talented.

Box

Redwood City, Calif-based Box offers cloud-based content management, collaboration, and file-sharing tools. Hence, the box was founded in 2005 and pitches itself as a top collaboration platform enabling integration with thousands of applications, processing data, and automating processes.

Review:

Talented colleagues that reinforce a collaborative culture making remote employees feel included.

Gainsight

A newcomer to Glassdoor’s best places to work in. The company was founded in 2009 and specializes in customer success and product experience.

Review:

Gainsight loves and breathes its company values and tries to win in business while being human first. The company promotes diversity and inclusion.

