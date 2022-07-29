Twitter Blue Subscription is currently 67% more Expensive

Twitter is trying to make some extra dollars but the users might not be so happy with that. The subscription fee for twitter blue is gone up from $2.99 to $4.99 per month. This sudden 67% increase in the subscription fee has surprised everyone because this kind of subscription fee is usually raised by 10-20% by platforms but Twitter decided to break the jinx.

Twitter blue was launched in 2021 and offered various perks like undoing tweets, bookmark folders, etc. Many businesses and celebrities pursued this subscription for the better use of Twitter. Twitter made a ton of money from such a small fee because of the many subscriptions. And since there is no apparent cost of giving that service, Twitter should have been happy for its subscribers but Twitter increased the subscription fee without giving any specific reason.

The email received by all the Twitter subscribers says that the currently existing subscribers are going to pay the same $2.99 until further notice. Any new subscribers will have to pay the new $4.99 if they want Twitter blue. The amount will be converted into the local currency of the country where the subscribers are buying the service.

“Twitter Blue subscriptions are paid on a monthly basis and priced regionally based on the current US price of $4.99. If Twitter Blue is available for purchase in your area, you’ll find the regional currency price information whenever you sign up for your subscription,” the document says.

With the increased price, you would be thinking that there must be new features added to the service. But there are no improvements yet in anything but in the price of Twitter blue.

“This change helps us continue to build some of the features you’ve been asking for, improve upon the current ones you already love, and sustain our mission of supporting journalism,” Twitter mentioned in the email.

Although according to many users, the existing price was already too much for the features it had and increasing the price with the promise that they maybe increase some features is appalling. The expected additional feature would be an edit button for the Tweets but yet there is no sign of that coming our way.

“At launch, we felt strongly about keeping the cost of the subscription as low as possible while we tested, learned, and gathered feedback. We’ve since refined the vision for this product, conducted significant research, introduced new enhancements with more in development, and as such we are updating pricing,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Our verdict is, that the new price does not make any sense since there are no additional features. Twitter should at least have some additional features for the users before they increase the price but the tech giant knows that the people would be willing to give them money anyway.