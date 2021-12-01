News, Social Media

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey resigns from Twitter, saying ‘it’s time for me to leave’

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 30 sec read>

In recent news, Jack Dorsey mentioned on Twitter that it was finally time for him to leave. He further explained in a statement mentioning that it was because the company was ready to move on from its founders.

With Dorsey stepping down, the company’s former Chief Technology Officer, Parag Agrawal, has been announced as the new CEO who was ‘honored and humbled by the recent appointment.

As a result of this recent change, the social media platform rose to 9 percent on market opening. However, the gains started to fall as their stock closed to 2 percent below its opening price.

Despite Parag overseeing the major operations of the company, Dorsey will remain the chief executive of financial payments at the company Square which currently has a market capitalization of over $98 billion which is higher than Twitter’s $38 billion.

Jack Dorsey Twitter
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Careem invested $100 million since 2015, created 800,000 employment opportunities

in News
Nov 30, 2021  ·  

Mobile data traffic increased almost 300-fold over 10 years, Ericsson reports

in News, Telecom
Nov 30, 2021  ·  

Female CEO from Pakistan secures global accolade in tech leadership at the 2021 Banking Tech Awards in London

in News
Nov 30, 2021  ·  
Up Next: Sony patents a PlayStation controllers for smartphones