Twitter Continues its Firing Spree: Fires a Dozen Workers from its Trust and Safety Team

According to reports, at least a dozen workers from the Twitter Dublin and Singapore offices were fired on Friday

Twitter just last week made more staff cuts in its Dublin and Singapore offices. According to reports, the fired workers belonged to Twitter’s trust and safety team and were handling global content moderation in the hate speech and harassment unit.

It was added that people working in teams that were handling misinformation policies, global appeals and state media were also fired from the company.

According to estimates, at least a dozen people were affected by this round of Twitter’s 3700 employee firing spree.

Workers in both higher and lower positions were equally affected. According to Bloomberg the head of site integrity for the Asia-Pacific region ‘Nur Azhar Bin Ayob’ and Twitter’s senior director of revenue policy ‘Analuisa Dominguez’ were also a part of the list.

Twitter’s vice president of trust and safety, Ella Irwin confirmed the news and admitted that Twitter did fire more employees on Friday.

“We have thousands of people within Trust and Safety who work content moderation and have not made cuts to the teams that do that work daily” said Irwin in her statement on the matter.

This employee cut came off as a little unexpected, since back in November, Twitter’s new CEO Elon Musk fired around 3700 employees, whereas hundreds of workers resigned.

An employee cut of such a massive scale also pushed Twitter into a lawsuit that claims that the company disproportionately fired a large part of its female employees.

Read more:

Many Android Phones Will Soon Get Satellite Connectivity