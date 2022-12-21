Twitter Rival Mastodon Gains Over 2.5 Million Active Users

Back in October, Mastodon had around 300,000 users, just a month after it the platform reported to have around 2.5 million users

Twitter has suffered a lot of hardblows ever since the new CEO Elon Musk stepped into office, the company went through a series of policy changes resulting in celebrities leaving the platform, then came a phase where Twitter got a lot of frequent and not so ‘well thought out’ updates. While all these problems were internal and are being solved, Twitter is also facing an even bigger problem and that is its rising competitor ‘Mastodon’.

In just a week after Elon Musk took over Twitter, Mastodon, which is another microblogging platform got hundreds and thousands of followers in just a few days. While many thought that this was just a small rise until Twitter comes back to normal, well surprisingly that’s not the case.

According to Mastodon Founder Eugen Rochko, the platform gained 2.3 million new users in just over a month. Back in October, Mastodon had around 300,000 users, just a month after it the platform reported to have around 2.5 million users.

What started off as a small and surprising user switch for Mastodon only went on to grow stronger and the amount of new users on the platform have kept their pace. This means that a lot of Twitter users are not happy with Elon Musk making all of the platform’s decisions.

Mastodon owner Rocho told the media that his platform has grown to be a well-known newsroom name around the globe. He also said that he now plans to take it ahead and has a lot of new exciting plans to improve Mastodon.

Amidst its massive growth Mastodon has now gone on to be ranked at the 8th position in free social networking apps on Google Play Store and 11th in social networking apps on Apple’s App Store.

