Twitter set to bring Spaces features for desktop web browsers

For quite a while, Twitter has been working hard to bring the audio chat rooms feature called Spaces up to par with Clubhouse. With the Spaces feature now finally on iOS and Android, the logical step for Twitter was to take it up to the web browser.

Well-known researcher Jane Manchun Wong had shown in a tweet how the preview cards worked on desktop cards so it was only understandable if Twitter moved on giving some updates about the upcoming feature for Space.

Twitter is working on @TwitterSpaces preview cards for the web app pic.twitter.com/wDaYfEGbCO — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 1, 2021

However, as expected, Twitter did not disclose any further information officially instead one of the developers behind Spaces posted some designs about how Space’s intro screen may look like on your web browser.

trying out this new work in public thing, here are some examples for the entry point to spaces on web @TwitterSpaces pic.twitter.com/g0GViDex1D — noah (@magusnn) March 26, 2021

As Spaces is currently on mobile, bringing it to the web would be a significant expansion. And that broader reach could help Twitter in its race to compete with Clubhouse, which is still only on iOS (though an Android version is on the way).