Two New Lego Fortnite Brickheadz Officially Revealed

Fortnite fans and BrickHeadz collectors tantalize with whispers of new characters joining their shelves. Finally, the wait is over, revealing a new duo that’s sure to become a must-have.

The LEGO latest addition to the Fortnite BrickHeadz lineup introduces Drift & Raven Figures (40884), the first set confirmed as available for purchase, not just a limited gift with purchase. This pack features two characters from Chapter 1 of Fortnite—Drift from Season 5 and Raven from Season 3. Drift sports his iconic fox mask, and both figures include accessories: a pickaxe for Drift and a sword for Raven. The set includes 280 pieces, with an official launch date set for October 1, 2025.

This release expands the BrickHeadz Fortnite range alongside Brite Bomber, Adventure Peely, and Cuddle Team Leader. With Drift and Raven added, the only minifigures still without BrickHeadz versions from the Battle Bus set are Battalion Brawler, Cube Assassin, Trespasser Elite, and Meowscles. Drift and Raven will sit alongside earlier sets like Adventure Peely & Cuddle Team Leader (40760), which launched earlier in August and remained a GWP.

LEGO BrickHeadz are a fun collection of collectible figures that are uniquely stylized and built from bricks. They showcase beloved characters from movies, TV shows, comics, and games, along with some adorable animal and holiday-themed designs. Launched in 2016, these quirky, blocky figures are perfect for display and you can easily line them up on their own stylish baseplates.