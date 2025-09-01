By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Two New Lego Fortnite Brickheadz Officially Revealed

Fortnite fans and BrickHeadz collectors tantalize with whispers of new characters joining their shelves. Finally, the wait is over, revealing a new duo that’s sure to become a must-have.

The LEGO latest addition to the Fortnite BrickHeadz lineup introduces Drift & Raven Figures (40884), the first set confirmed as available for purchase, not just a limited gift with purchase. This pack features two characters from Chapter 1 of Fortnite—Drift from Season 5 and Raven from Season 3. Drift sports his iconic fox mask, and both figures include accessories: a pickaxe for Drift and a sword for Raven. The set includes 280 pieces, with an official launch date set for October 1, 2025.

This release expands the BrickHeadz Fortnite range alongside Brite Bomber, Adventure Peely, and Cuddle Team Leader. With Drift and Raven added, the only minifigures still without BrickHeadz versions from the Battle Bus set are Battalion Brawler, Cube Assassin, Trespasser Elite, and Meowscles. Drift and Raven will sit alongside earlier sets like Adventure Peely & Cuddle Team Leader (40760), which launched earlier in August and remained a GWP.

LEGO BrickHeadz are a fun collection of collectible figures that are uniquely stylized and built from bricks. They showcase beloved characters from movies, TV shows, comics, and games, along with some adorable animal and holiday-themed designs. Launched in 2016, these quirky, blocky figures are perfect for display and you can easily line them up on their own stylish baseplates.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

Latest News

Mandatory Fbr E Invoicing Begins For All Sales Tax Registered Entities
Repeat Offenders May Face FBR E-Invoicing Penalty of up to Rs3m
Scientists Make Quantum Signals Flow Like Wifi Through Normal Cables
Scientists Make Quantum Signals Flow Like WiFi Through Normal Cables
Sazgar Engineering Profitability Doubles In Fy25
Sazgar Engineering Profitability Doubles in FY25
Sbp Selects Design For New Currency Notes
Pakistan Cuts Rs2.6 Trillion in Public Debt Before Maturity
No Public Holidays In Punjab Schools On May 28
Govt Sets New School Timings in Punjab
Narowal Petrol Pump Owner Announces Special Ramadan Discount
Fuel Prices Announced For Next Fortnight, From September 1
Meta Superintelligence Lab Races To Launch First Product
Meta Superintelligence Lab Races to Launch First Product
Punjab Gps School Inspections Aim To Stop Fake Reports
Floods Force School Closures in Punjab as Govt Extends Vacations
Pakistan Eyes China For Advanced Disaster Management Technology
Pakistan Eyes China for Advanced Disaster Management Technology
Mandatory Fbr E Invoicing Begins For All Sales Tax Registered Entities
FBR Revenue Shortfall Hits Rs42bn in First Two Months of FY26
Punjab University Fee Hike Hits Up To 59 For Several Programs
Punjab University Declares ‘Zero Week’ as Floods Disrupt Routine
Adb Flags Pakistan Pension Scheme As Major Threat To Public Finances
Govt Announces EOBI Pension Increase for 500,000 Pensioners
Pta Announces Free Calls For Flood Hit Areas As Networks Recover
PTA Flood Relief Measures Announced for Punjab Residents