Unity Retail – an e-commerce retail solution startup raises 6-figure USD seed investment

Unity Retail has received a 6-figure USD seed investment led by Boston Equity partners. The investment will be used for marketing and product development. Unity Retail offers an end solution for e-commerce platforms to automatically process orders eliminating the need for manual verification. It even integrates directly with couriers to make your life easier.

Arif Baigmohammed, co-founder of Boston Equity Partners, said, “Unity Retail is singularly positioned for e-commerce enablement. While the demand for the service is significant at the enterprise level, the real scale is where the platform makes it easy for SMEs and home-based entrepreneurs to leverage the e-commerce opportunity through a plug and play solution.”

Founded by Atif Sami and Shoaib Ahsan in 2017, incubated at The Nest I/O in batch 5, as a startup offering marketplace integrations such as Technifai, the founders saw an opportunity in connecting e-commerce platforms directly to courier services streamlining order processing as well as delivery and relaunched the company in 2019.

Since then the company has processed orders worth $90 million. With the pandemic providing a big boost to the e-commerce industry in Pakistan and the world, the startup is in a unique position to provide end services to e-commerce platforms allowing them to provide quality services at a lower cost. The company already has almost 200 clients benefitting from their services.

After the success in Pakistan, the startup is looking to expand further in Pakistan as well as the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.