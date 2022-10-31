Mobile, News

Updated (Nov 2022) PTA Taxes For iPhone 11, 12, 13, And 14 Series

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) recently announced the updated list of iPhone 11, 12, 13, and 14 series. However, the tax exemption will specifically apply to smartphones from outside Pakistan.

Are you willing to have a new iPhone series in your pocket? Then, in that case, you have to pay PTA tax to register it. In such a way, you can use it with your local SIM here in Pakistan. On the other hand, the PTA tax for retailers who want to import smartphones in large quantities has been raised again.

Moreover, the interested people who love iPhones are criticizing and considering the new PTA tax as a burden to purchase smartphones. The PTA charges on premium handsets like iPhone are astronomical. Most industry and high professionals always prefer to keep an iPhone for personal use. Due to the vast PTA tax, they are unhappy with the decision.

The Apple iPhone 14, 14 plus, 14 pro, and iPhone 14 pro max users have to pay PTA taxes within 30 days after purchasing the handset (in case of PTA passport Registration) and 60 days (in case of PTA ID card Registration). All the processes mentioned above one has to do to register your phone with PTA to use it with any local network if you are importing it to Pakistan. However, here is the updated PTA tax list for people interested in purchasing an iPhone from overseas.

Updated List Of PTA Taxes On iPhone 11,12,13, and 14 Series

DevicesTax On Passport (PKR)Tax On CNIC (PKR)
iPhone 117916799734
iPhone 11 Pro100302122982
iPhone 11 Pro Max101080123838
iPhone 12 mini93989116038
iPhone 1296502118802
iPhone 12 Pro109248132823
iPhone 12 Pro Max109248132823
iPhone 13 mini108979132527
iPhone 13108979132527
iPhone 13 Pro108979132527
iPhone 13 pro max108979132527
iPhone 14107706131126
iPhone 14 Plus107706131126

Here you can check the updated list of PTA taxes on the iPhone 11 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, and iPhone 14 series. If we look closely at the list, we can quickly check that the iPhone pro and iPhone pro max have the highest PTA tax.

Moreover, we can quickly check that the tax on CNIC is higher than the tax on a passport. Undoubtedly, the iPhone is already much more expensive, whereas the tax on a single iPhone makes it more pricey. Due to the high prices of a single iPhone, it has become difficult for an average person to keep an iPhone and enjoy their desires. Indeed, it is the dilemma of our society that only the upper class can afford such a high priced iPhone. Keeping an iPhone 11,12,13 and 14 shows that the person belongs to an elite class.

