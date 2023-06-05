WhatsApp Update:Messaging App Gets New Interface:Beta Version Out

WhatsApp has rolled out a new beta update that refreshes the layout of the app

The new advanced interface is beautiful and clean

The interface enables the users to have chats and other options on the main window

WhatsApp, the biggest messaging app, is constantly being changed and adding new features to its app. This time, WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature for beta testers. It adds a new layout as the messaging platform has changed the placement of chats and other things. The new design refreshes the interface of the app.

The new interface will enable users to access the chats and the other tabs on the main window. The app has just updated the design of the primary WhatsApp window; nothing else has changed.

In addition, the chats, communities, calls, and status tabs will appear at the bottom of the page. If the screen is large, it’s a plus point to access any of the above options rapidly.

On the other hand, the similiar style is also aceesible by iOS users. Whereas, soon beta users on Android will also have this opportunity to utilize it.

However, if you don’t like the new interface ,you have no other option to go back and get the old version back on your screen.

The update is available in the latest advances beta version of the app. As a result, those using the latest beta version will be able to use the new layout.

Once the testing phase will get success, it is expected that the messaging app will roll out the new interface for WhatsApp stable version. The Meta-owned company has not revealed the date yet for the app’s stable version.

Furthermore, WhatsApp recently published an update that added a new chat look feature for everyone. People will have the option locking their extremely private chats, ensuring that no one can access them even if you hand over your phone to someone else.

The edit button is yet another recent addition to WhatsApp. Users will have a 15 minute window in which user can fix the error in the message that may have sent to anyone. The ability to edit individual sentence or words using the edit button eliminates the need to delete entire messages,which is already a useful feature.

Read more:

WhatsApp Set to Enhance its Video Calling Experience by Introducing New Screen Sharing Feature

WhatsApp Might Soon Replace Phone Numbers With Usernames