WordPress Now Offers 100-Year Domain Name Registrations

While regular domain name registrations are capped at a maximum of 10 years, WordPress has just announced a unique ‘100-Year’ domain name registration package, which comes with managed hosting and other top-notch features.

Also termed by WordPress as the ‘100 Year Plan’, the package is priced at $38,000 USD. When calculated, the yearly cost of this package is somewhere around $380, which is fair considering the amount of services that will be offered over the whole century.

Apart from 100-years of domain ownership and ‘top-tier’ hosting, users will also get Multiple backups across data centers in multiple regions, an unmetered bandwidth, which means that the website will be able to handle unlimited or practically large amounts of users and finally a dedicated and personalized support which will be available 24/7.

According to Statista, the average lifespan of a company in 2020 is just over 21 years, with numbers expected to go down in the coming years. Now statistics show that buying a 100-year domain plan would definitely be an unwise investment choice for any organization, so who are the people that would want to buy a 100-year domain?

Well, according to WordPress, the domain its offering is built for individuals, families and companies who want to document legacy.

Families can use this package to preserve stories, photos, sounds, and videos and display them for years and years to come. Founders of mega companies who want to document and protect the history of their company can also use the package for pretty much the same purpose.

It can also be used by individuals who want to build a stable, flexible, and customized online home that can be adapted to whatever changes technology brings.

“Whether it’s giving a newborn the special gift of a domain and lifetime home on the web, or something you put in your will to make sure your website and story are accessible to future generations, I hope this plan gets people and other companies thinking about building for the long term,” said Matt Mullenweg, CEO of WordPress.com.

