Xiaomi is officially letting go of the ‘Mi’ branding

In recent news, Xiaomi has officially announced that it will be discontinuing the ‘Mi’ brand name for all its respective products following Q3 2021. From here on, all Xiaomi products will now be known as simply ‘Xiaomi’ just like Xiaomi Mix 4 and more.

The rumors of the company ditching the ‘Mi’ brand name started coming up when Xiaomi released the Mix 4 and Pad 5 which were not associated with the ‘Mi’ brand name. According to Xiaomi’s full press release:

“This change will unify our global brand presence and close the perception gap between the brand and its products. This change may take some time to take effect in all regions. With introducing the new brand identity, two distinct product series will sit beneath the parent brand. Xiaomi products represent the pinnacle of technology and offer a premium experience while Redmi products bring big innovation at a more accessible price point and are aimed at a younger audience. This differentiation is also reflected in our updated logos, with both the Xiaomi and Redmi logotypes under the parent brand logo. The product series naming convention — Xiaomi and Redmi — will also be applied to our ecosystem and IoT products over time.”

Moreover, Xiaomi’s General Manager for the Nordic region, Andrzej Gladki, mentioned that all physical Mi stores will now be known as ‘Xiaomi Stores’ and the similar effect will take place on the respective ‘Mi store’ websites.

This rebranding will become official on 15th September.